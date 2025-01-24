Crocodile count in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park increases to 1,826, 18 are albinos

KENDRAPARA: The population of salt-water crocodiles in Bhitarkanika National Park has marginally increased to 1,826, up from 1,811 individuals enumerated last year. Interestingly, 18 of them are albinos.

During the recent annual reptile census, the teams sighted 585 hatchlings (up to two feet), 403 yearlings (2-3 ft), 328 juveniles (3-6 ft), 164 sub-adults (6-8 ft) and 346 adult reptiles (more than 8 ft long).

The census, conducted by a 22-member team under the guidance of noted herpetologist Dr Sudhakar Kar, took place from January 19 to 21, according to divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav. The estuarine crocodile conservation programme in Bhitarkanika, launched in 1975 with only 95 crocodiles, has been hailed as one of the most successful.

Over the years, the population has steadily risen, reaching 1,192 in 2000 and showing consistent growth since then. Although the breeding programme officially ended in 2024 due to population saturation, the Forest department continues to collect crocodile eggs for conservation awareness at the Dangamal breeding complex.

Concerns over human-crocodile conflicts persist though as 608 crocodiles are categorised as capable of attacking humans.

“Villagers are repeatedly warned to avoid entering rivers, creeks and other water bodies in the park and its nearby areas due to presence of many ferocious estuarine crocodiles. Barricades have been erected at 120 river ghats to prevent attacks,” said Dr Kar.