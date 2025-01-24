Five injured in series accidents at Rajmahal square in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : At least five persons were injured as several vehicles including two Mo Buses and a car rammed into each other near the Ashok Nagar bus stop at Rajmahal-Master Canteen square on Thursday.

The accidents disrupted traffic on the busy road for quite some time. Four passengers and a Mo Bus guide suffered minor injuries and were provided treatment. CRUT officials said the incident occurred when a scooter rider suddenly swerved in front of an electric Mo Bus which was was in the middle lane.

This forced the driver to apply sudden brakes. As a result, another diesel-run Mo Bus collided with it from behind and in the subsequent impact another vehicle, a car, crashed into the rear of the second bus.

“The electric bus was travelling at a speed of 14 kmph at the time of the incident, while the diesel bus was at a speed of 28 kmph. An alcohol test was conducted at the Capital police station and no driver was found to be intoxicated,” officials said.

No complaint has been lodged in this connection, Capital police station officials said.