Four of 16 dead Naxals in Odisha, Chhattisgarh were top rank, forces alert over retaliation

BHUBANESWAR : As police forces of both Odisha and Chhattisgarh remain vigilant against possible retaliatory attacks by the banned CPI (Maoist) following the Gariaband encounter, identification of the 16 neutralised Naxals reveal that four of them were top cadres.

Out of the 16 Maoists, security forces confirmed the identities of at least seven so far. They include central committee member Chalapathi who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, a divisional committee member and two area committee members.

Sources in the State Police Headquarters said it is not the numbers of the red ultras killed but the quality of the top leaders who were eliminated in the operation which is a setback for the outlawed outfit.

As it is a major blow to the Naxals, Odisha and Chhattisgarh police forces are wary the red ultras may be desperate to launch a counter-attack as soon as they get an opportunity. To discuss their further strategy, seniors officers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh police held detailed discussions on Thursday, first time after the operation was launched on January 19 night in neighbouring state’s Kularighat reserve forest area in Gariaband district, which is only five km away from Nuapada border.

During the discussions, it was decided to remain on alert to thwart any counter-attack or infiltration bid by the Naxals. At the same time, operations will be intensified in the coming days along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, said police sources.

“With Centre’s determination to end Naxalism by early 2026 and the menace being mostly wiped out from Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, it is important Odisha and Chhattisgarh police do not lower their guards and simultaneously step up the anti-Naxal operations,” said a senior police officer.

As part of their strategy, senior officers started visiting company operating bases (COBs) of the Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force in Nuapada along the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh.

Sources said the security personnel are being briefed to carry out vigorous area domination exercises and sanitise the forested regions thoroughly. There are over 70 COBs of CRPF and BSF in Odisha and each of them consist of 80 to 100 security personnel, said sources.