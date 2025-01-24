Netaji was an unparalleled leader of India’s freedom struggle: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CUTTACK: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an extraordinary and unparalleled leader of India’s freedom struggle. If he had not launched military struggle against the British rule, then securing independence for India would have been delayed, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the three-day Parakram Diwas organised by Ministry of Culture commemorating the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji at Satyabrata stadium here, Majhi said though he had secured fourth position in Indian Civil Service in 1920, he preferred to leave his administrative job to serve mother India by joining the freedom struggle. His resignation had inspired crores of young Indians who took Netaji as a role model. His contribution to the freedom struggle has been written in golden letters in the pages of history, Majhi added.

The chief minister said to pay proper respect to the brave son of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, 2021, had announced the celebration of Netaji’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas. “It is a matter of pride that after Kolkata and Delhi, Parakram Diwas is being celebrated at Netaji’s birthplace in Cuttack this year,” Majhi said.