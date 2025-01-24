One dies, two injured as sand-laden truck rams bike on NH-16 in Odisha

JAJPUR: One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a sand laden truck rammed into their bike near Sathipur square on NH-16 under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Behera, a resident of Jajpur Town while the injured have been identified as Trilochan Behera and Gadadhar Behera, both from Binjharpur block, police said.

The trio, reportedly relatives, were riding together on a bike for some work at Panikoili when the accident occurred. The sand-laden hyva truck, coming at high speed from the rear, hit the motorcycle near Sathipur. As a result, the rider and two pillion riders were thrown off their bike. Pramod reportedly died on the spot while Trilochan and Gadadhar sustained serious injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack.

Locals gathered at the accident site and blamed sand carrying vehicles for the incident, demanding stern action against the drivers for rash driving. They also demanded compensation for the family of the deceased and the injured. Tension prevailed in the area following the mishap.

Panikoili police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post mortem. Police also seized the mangled bike and registered a case.