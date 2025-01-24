Orissa HC imposes Rs 5,000 fine on OTDC for seeking adjournments without filing reply to petition

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed Rs 5,000 fine on Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) for seeking adjournments instead of replying to notice on a petition.

The court had issued the notice on September 10 to OTDC on a petition filed by Asimamitra Sahu whose compulsory retirement from service order was issued when he was the manager of OTDC.

The managing director of OTDC issued the order as part of disciplinary proceeding against Sahu for misconduct, negligence in duty, disobedience of orders of the authority, insubordination, etc., on August 17, 2024.

Sahu challenged the order on the ground that it was allegedly issued without taking into consideration his reply to show cause notice. On November 13, 2024, the court had to adjourn hearing on the matter as nobody appeared on behalf of either state govt or OTDC.

Subsequently, adjournment was sought by the OTDC counsel on three dates for filing the reply. When the case was taken up on January 20, the OTDC counsel again sought one week’s time to file counter affidavit.

Irked over it, Justice SK Panigrahi said, “One week time is granted to the OTDC authorities for filing of counter affidavit subject to payment of cost of Rs 5,000. The said cost shall be paid to the petitioner within a period of one week from today failing which, the OTDC authorities shall be held for contempt of court.” The matter has been listed on February 14.

Sahu has in his petition sought the court’s direction for his reinstatement in service and extend him all the benefits.