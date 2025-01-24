Rape bid on student: Odisha college principal, lecturer suspended

JAJPUR: The district administration on Thursday suspended the principal and a lecturer of a private degree college at Balia in connection with the alleged rape bid on a girl student.

Bidhyadhar Dhal, an Economics lecturer in Avimanyu Samanta Singhar Degree College within Bari Ramachandrapur police limits, had allegedly tried to rape a third-year student two weeks back.

The 20-year-old girl had claimed that Dhal attempted to sexually assault her in a classroom of the college on the pretext of giving her more marks in the examinations.

The victim also alleged that she reported the matter to college principal Sudhir Kumar Rout. However, he reportedly pressurised her to settle the matter amicably.

In an official order, Jajpur sub-collector and president of the college governing body Ansuman Satpathy said Dhal and Rout were placed under suspension with immediate effect pending withdrawal of disciplinary proceeding against them. Rout was suspended for negligence in duty.

The headquarters of Dhal and Rout has been fixed at G C College, Bari during the period of their suspension. They shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.

Basing on the student’s complaint, Bari Ramachandrapur police has registered a case against Dhal and Rout. Both of them are reportedly absconding.