Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays rich tribute to Veer Sai, Netaji on birth anniversary

SAMBALPUR: Parakram Divas which marks the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai is a day to remember the bravery and sacrifice of these legends of India, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Thursday.

Pradhan visited the birth place of Sai in Khinda and paid rich tributes to the legend. Earlier in the day, he also attended the birth anniversary ceremony of Veer Surendra Sai and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and paid homage to these two heroes.

Addressing the youth at one of the gatherings, Pradhan said, “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose fought with weapons to give freedom to the country. Similarly, Veer Surendra Sai, his brothers Dhruv Sai, Ujjwal Sai, Chhabila Sai, Jajal Sai, Medini Sai and family members participated in the independence movement and sacrificed their lives for the country. Veer Surendra Sai’s leadership and tactical skills are a reflection of the heroism of the Odia race.”