e-booking must for visitors at Similipal

BARIPADA: Visitors to Similipal National Park can now book their entry tickets online, a move aimed at ensuring smooth entry, exit and preventing traffic congestion of tourists and their vehicles.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni told TNIE on Friday, the government has approved the proposal to implement mandatory online booking for all visitors starting February 1.

Earlier, visitors could gain entry either by online booking or by paying a fee in cash at the entry points, Pithabata and Kalikaprasad gates. A maximum of 35 vehicles was permitted through Kalikaprasad gate, while 25 vehicles were allowed through Pithabata gate.

However, due to staff oversight and other issues, more vehicles than permitted were often allowed, resulting in traffic congestion at both gates and inside the park.

“To ensure transparency and smooth movement of visitors, the new rule will help maintain a proper record of tourist vehicle entries on a daily basis,” said Gogineni.