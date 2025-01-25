HLCA approves eight projects worth Rs 32,000 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the two-day Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave starting January 28, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) on Friday approved eight industrial projects with a combined investment of Rs 32,736 crore.

Presiding over the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the approval of these major projects before Utkarsh Odisha-2025 is a clear indication of the state’s growing industrial strength. Stating that these investments will create thousands of jobs, Majhi added that the focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination in the country.

The approved projects are spread across districts such as Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur, and Bhadrak. Majhi noted that, with these projects, Odisha is entering a new phase of industrial growth.