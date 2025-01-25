HLCA approves eight projects worth Rs 32,000 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the two-day Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave starting January 28, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) on Friday approved eight industrial projects with a combined investment of Rs 32,736 crore.
Presiding over the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the approval of these major projects before Utkarsh Odisha-2025 is a clear indication of the state’s growing industrial strength. Stating that these investments will create thousands of jobs, Majhi added that the focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination in the country.
The approved projects are spread across districts such as Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur, and Bhadrak. Majhi noted that, with these projects, Odisha is entering a new phase of industrial growth.
The projects cleared at the meeting include a green energy equipment manufacturing plant by Kshoma Green Energy Technologies Limited in Khurda district, with an investment of Rs 6,948 crore and the potential to create 2,898 jobs. A polycarbonate manufacturing unit by Dhunseri Ventures Limited in Jagatsinghpur district was approved with an investment of Rs 6,250 crore and the potential to generate 1,900 jobs.
The proposal from United Petro Shipping Pte Limited for shipbuilding, repair, and integrated offshore facilities was approved. The project will be set up in Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of Rs 5,637 crore and has the potential to generate 1,690 jobs.
Three projects by UPL Limited, DCM Shriram Limited, and FS Green Energies Private Limited will be set up in Ganjam district for phosphorous derivatives and green H2-based fuel, a chemical complex with a 7.1 lakh tonne capacity, and the manufacture of solar cells and panels, respectively. The combined investment will be Rs 4,001 crore, Rs 5,200 crore, and Rs 1,500 crore, creating employment opportunities for more than 10,100 people.
Similarly, Hindalco Industries Limited will invest Rs 2,000 crore in Sambalpur district to manufacture electro-deposited copper foil for anodes used in lithium EV batteries. The project will create 1,500 jobs. Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited will invest Rs 1,200 crore in Bhadrak district to establish a stainless steel round bar manufacturing unit, generating employment for 600 people.