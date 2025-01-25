Hotel industry seeks incentives in budget

BHUBANESWAR: The hotel industry in the state has sought financial incentives in the upcoming budget for giving a boost to infrastructure development as well promoting adoption of eco-friendly practices for sustainable tourism.

Taking part in the pre-budget consultation meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) chief JK Mohanty said for infrastructure development, capital investment subsidy should be increased up to 40 pc for three-star and above category hotels.

“The state government should do a projection of short-term (two years) and long-term (four years) on increase of tourist footfalls and improve the infrastructure in tourist places accordingly,” Mohanty said.