ILS gets advanced marine biotech lab

BHUBANESWAR: Union secretary of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Prof Rajesh Gokhale on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art marine biotechnology laboratory during his visit to the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS).
The facility will aid the institute’s mission to sustainably harness marine bioresources for human health and industrial applications.
During his visit, Prof Gokhale interacted with students, staff, and scientists and emphased the critical role of multi-omics and computational approaches in bioprospecting. He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in unlocking the untapped potential of marine resources.
“The challenges we face today can be transformed into sustainable, game-changing solutions by leveraging on marine biotechnology. The data-driven approaches and collective collaboration will be key to success,” Prof Gokhale said.
The Union secretary also discussed the newly introduced Bio-E3 policy, emphasising its potential to revolutionise coastal economies, particularly in states like Odisha, known for their vast coastal resources. The policy is expected to drive innovation, accelerate blue economy initiatives, and promote sustainable development across coastal regions in the country.
Director of ILS Debasis Dash briefed the secretary on the institute’s role and strategic plans. He emphasised the importance of marine resources in addressing global challenges and outlined ILS’s commitment to unlocking the untapped potential of these resources through cutting-edge research and innovation.
As part of ths visit, Prof Gokhale also participated in a satellite meeting titled ‘Challenges and Opportunities of Marine Bioprospecting in India.’ Leading scientists and policymakers discussed strategies for effectively exploring India’s extensive marine biodiversity, including marine viruses, which have significant potential for biotechnological applications in humans.