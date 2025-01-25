ILS gets advanced marine biotech lab

BHUBANESWAR: Union secretary of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Prof Rajesh Gokhale on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art marine biotechnology laboratory during his visit to the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS).

The facility will aid the institute’s mission to sustainably harness marine bioresources for human health and industrial applications.

During his visit, Prof Gokhale interacted with students, staff, and scientists and emphased the critical role of multi-omics and computational approaches in bioprospecting. He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in unlocking the untapped potential of marine resources.