Man rapes minor daughter, arrested

BARGARH: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his minor daughter in a village under Ulunda gram panchayat within Attabira police limits here.

The heinous crime took place on Wednesday night but came to light after the 12-year-old victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police in this connection.

Sources said the accused, who worked as a daily wager, had married 14 years back. The couple used to stay at Ulunda with their 10-year-old son and the victim daughter.