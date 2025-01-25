Man rapes minor daughter, arrested

BARGARH: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his minor daughter in a village under Ulunda gram panchayat within Attabira police limits here.
The heinous crime took place on Wednesday night but came to light after the 12-year-old victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police in this connection.
Sources said the accused, who worked as a daily wager, had married 14 years back. The couple used to stay at Ulunda with their 10-year-old son and the victim daughter.
Two years back, there was a marital dispute between the couple following which their relationship soured. Fed up with frequent fights with her husband, the girl’s mother went to her parents’ place at Sambalpur and was staying there since the last two months.
While the victim and her brother lived with their father, the mother used to visit them at frequent intervals. On Wednesday night, the accused came home drunk and sexually assaulted his daughter. The next morning, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother over phone. Subsequently, the woman filed a complaint in Attabira police station against her husband.
A neighbour of the accused said he frequently came home in an inebriated state but never had any fight with the villagers. However, he used to have frequent arguments with his wife over petty issues.
IIC of Attabira police station Sukumar Tripathy said basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. “Both the victim and the accused were sent for medical examination. Their names cannot be revealed to protect the minor’s identity. Besides, the accused is her father,” he said.
Tripathy further said during interrogation, the accused admitted that he committed the crime in an inebriated state. The victim’s condition is stable and she is currently with her mother. The accused father was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.