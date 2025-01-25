NIT-R team comes up with AI-based system to ease traffic woes

To address the challenges of Indian road conditions with complex and mixed traffic, Das and his team have developed a new MCVD model which uses video de-interlacing network (VDnet) to efficiently extract key features from traffic images, even when vehicles vary in size and shape. They have used LFBFPN to further refine the extracted details.

Das said, “What makes LFBFPN unique is that it uses a simpler method, reducing the complexity of the model without sacrificing its accuracy. The system then processes the details through another tool called modified vehicle detection head (MVDH), which helps accurately detect and classify vehicles in all kinds of traffic situations.”

The MCVD model demonstrates an improved accuracy compared to existing methods. The team tested the model using the heterogeneous traffic labelled dataset (HTLD) which includes data from several cities across India available for public use. The model’s real-time performance was also evaluated on edge computing device Nvidia Jetson TX2 where it maintained strong speed and accuracy even under challenging weather conditions and with low-resolution images.