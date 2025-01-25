NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index places Odisha as champion state

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged a fiscal champion among all states by securing the highest score of 67.8 in the NITI Aayog’s first Fiscal Health Index (FHI) report for 2022-23, which was released on Friday.

According to the report, Odisha topped the debt index with a score of 99 surging ahead of states like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu which command robust economies. The state also topped the debt sustainability criteria with a score of 64 while scoring better than average under Quality of Expenditure and Revenue Mobilisation with 52 and 69.9 points respectively. Odisha has also scored 54 in fiscal prudence. In all these, Odisha has been placed in the ‘achievers’ category.

The Fiscal Health Index evaluated 18 states pivotal to India’s economic landscape, assessing public expenditure, revenue, and fiscal stability. The report stated that Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Gujarat have consistently been the top-performing states across all time periods considered in the study.

Stating that Odisha is among the few states complying with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) parameters since 2005, taking prudent measures to keep its fiscal indicators healthy, the report said the state government is aware that its developmental needs require sustained increase in spending on priority sectors like healthcare and education.