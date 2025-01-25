Odisha govt grants CMPO power to panchayat officers and wardens to stop child marriages

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to strengthen the fight against the practice of child marriage in different parts of the state, the government has decided to grant more powers to the panchayat executive officers (PEOs) and wardens or matrons of residential schools.

The PEOs will now be designated as child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs) at the gram panchayat level and take action for preventing marriages of minor boys and girls. Similarly, at the school-level, wardens or matrons of residential hostels under ST and SC Development and School and Mass Education departments will be given the responsibility.