Odisha HC notice to SJTA chief on PwD access to Srimandir

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on a petition seeking intervention for making arrangements for free movement of wheelchair-bound differently-abled devotees within the temple complex.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo issued the notice on the petition filed by Mrinalini Padhi, a high court lawyer. Padhi sought direction to SJTA to implement the assurance given by the temple authority in their affidavit before the Supreme Court to provide access to the wheelchair-bound devotees in the Jagannath temple, as mentioned in the order November 4, 2019.