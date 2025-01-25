Online ticket sales for India vs England ODI at Barabati Stadium to begin February 2

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Friday announced that online sale of tickets for the upcoming India vs England ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 will commence from February 2. However, only 4,000 tickets will be put up for sale online.

The redemption of online tickets will be done from February 7 to 9, at Cambridge School in Cuttack and KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

The redemption of tickets will be done from 10 am to 4 pm on February 7 and 8, and from 7 am to 12 noon on February 9.