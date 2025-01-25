Online ticket sales for India vs England ODI at Barabati Stadium to begin February 2

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Friday announced that online sale of tickets for the upcoming India vs England ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 will commence from February 2. However, only 4,000 tickets will be put up for sale online.
The redemption of online tickets will be done from February 7 to 9, at Cambridge School in Cuttack and KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.
The redemption of tickets will be done from 10 am to 4 pm on February 7 and 8, and from 7 am to 12 noon on February 9.
The offline ticket sale for the public will be held at the counters of Barabati Stadium from 9 am to 6 pm on February 5 and 6. People can purchase up to two tickets each by producing their valid ID cards.
The SBI has been entrusted to sell the tickets to the office-bearers, council members and affiliated units, members of the OCA at its conference hall at Barabati Stadium on February 3 and 4, the officials said.
The ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 1,100 for gallery no 1 and 3, Rs 900 for gallery no 2 and 4, Rs 1,200 for gallery no 5, Rs 700 for gallery no 7, Rs 6,000 for special enclosure, Rs 8,000 for AC Box, Rs 10,000 for New Pavilion and Rs 20,000 for Corporate Box.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi purchased a ticket. The ODI match returned to Barabati Stadium after a long gap. The last match held was Ind vs West Indies on December 22.