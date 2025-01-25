Rural economy will be top focus of budget 2025-26: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the 2025-26 budget will focus on strengthening rural economy by fulfilling the aspirations and needs of the deprived sections.

Addressing a pre-budget consultation meeting attended by former finance ministers, experts and representatives of different associations, the chief minister, who holds the Finance portfolio, said the emphasis will be on creating a ‘People’s Budget’. He will present the budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly on February 17.

Stating that the government is committed to fulfil all its promises made in the 2024 elections, Majhi said employment generation will be given topmost priority. He said the government will recruit 40,000 people during 2025-26.