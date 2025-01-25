Six arrested for abducting youth to extort land compensation money

JEYPORE: Borigumma police on Friday arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a youth of Kenduguda village for ransom.

All the accused, in the age group of 25 to 30 years, had allegedly kidnapped Dambu Bhumiya (25) from Nandarala bridge at Borigumma on January 17 night.

Police said Dambu had received around Rs 7 lakh as compensation towards acquisition of his land for Bharatmala project. Eyeing his compensation money, the accused had abducted Dambu for ransom.

Sources said the accused kidnapped Dambu in an SUV and forcibly withdrew Rs 35,000 cash from his account using his ATM card.