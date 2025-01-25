Six arrested for abducting youth to extort land compensation money

JEYPORE: Borigumma police on Friday arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a youth of Kenduguda village for ransom.
All the accused, in the age group of 25 to 30 years, had allegedly kidnapped Dambu Bhumiya (25) from Nandarala bridge at Borigumma on January 17 night.
Police said Dambu had received around Rs 7 lakh as compensation towards acquisition of his land for Bharatmala project. Eyeing his compensation money, the accused had abducted Dambu for ransom.
Sources said the accused kidnapped Dambu in an SUV and forcibly withdrew Rs 35,000 cash from his account using his ATM card.
They then took him to Ramgiri forest area within Boipariguda police limits and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from his wife.
On being informed by the victim’s family members, police started to monitor the phone calls of kidnappers and tracked them. Sensing trouble, the accused panicked and set Dambu free near Ranaguda. He was found by police two days after his abduction.
During investigation, police arrested the six accused identified as Jagadish Patra, Ratan Bhumiya, Ram Harijan, Jagabandhu Harijan, Padman Pujari and Chandra Harijan. The SUV used to kidnap Sambu, one car, two bikes and six mobile phones were seized from them.
Assistant SP of Koraput Manoj Kumar Pujari said a gang of 10 miscreants had kidnapped the victim. They had abducted Dambu with an intention of demanding money from his family members, specifically targeting the compensation amount which he had received for Bharatmala project.
Efforts are on to nab the four other accused involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway, the ASP added.