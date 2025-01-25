Workers of Mission Shakti oppose govt’s restructure plan, stage massive protest

Other agitators said during the tenure of the previous BJD government, the Mission Shakti wing was very active in Mayurbhanj district. However, it is now in a dormant state. “In the last five years till March 2024, the Mission Shakti department allocated `100 crore assistance to the district. But in the seven months after the new BJP government came to power, no funds have been allocated to Mayurbhanj’s Mission Shakti wing,” they alleged.

The Mission Shakti members also submitted a six-point charter of demand addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, to the collector who came to his office later in the day and met the agitators.

In view of the protest, the administration deployed four platoons of police force in the town to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and commuters.