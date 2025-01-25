Workers of Mission Shakti oppose govt’s restructure plan, stage massive protest

BARIPADA: Thousands of women on Friday staged demonstration outside the Mayurbhanj collector’s office protesting the state government’s decision to restructure Mission Shakti executive committees.
Over 6,000 members of Mission Shakti’s executive committee of Mayurbhanj from 26 blocks of the district participated in the protest. The agitators first took out a rally from the Grand Road near Haribaldev Jew temple and marched to the collector’s office raising slogans against the government.
Some of them later tried to forcefully enter the collectorate but were prevented by police. As collector Hemakanta Say was not in Baripada town, the agitators staged demonstration outside his office.
Chairperson of the district unit of Mission Shakti Bishnupriya Das said thousands of workers in Mayurbhanj will be deprived of jobs if the government restructures the executive committees. “Many Mission Shakti workers have already availed interest-free loans and purchased scooters on EMIs. If the government removes them from their jobs, they will not be able to repay the loans,” she said.
Other agitators said during the tenure of the previous BJD government, the Mission Shakti wing was very active in Mayurbhanj district. However, it is now in a dormant state. “In the last five years till March 2024, the Mission Shakti department allocated `100 crore assistance to the district. But in the seven months after the new BJP government came to power, no funds have been allocated to Mayurbhanj’s Mission Shakti wing,” they alleged.
The Mission Shakti members also submitted a six-point charter of demand addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, to the collector who came to his office later in the day and met the agitators.
In view of the protest, the administration deployed four platoons of police force in the town to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and commuters.