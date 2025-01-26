112 students of Khatiguda JNV taken ill due to suspected gastroenteritis

JEYPORE: As many as 112 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Khatiguda of Nabarangpur district have taken ill due to a suspected gastroenteritis outbreak putting the school and health administrations on their toes.

As per sources, some students, after having lunch on Thursday complained of loose motion and vomiting. The matter took a serious turn after several others began showing similar symptoms.

Subsequently, on getting information from the school authorities, medical teams of Tentulikhunti CHC and Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital reached the school and began their treatment.

Of the 112 students, condition of nine deteriorated following which they were rushed to the Tentulikhunti CHC for treatment. The health administration, meanwhile, sent special medical teams to the school on Saturday for monitoring of the situation.

Sources said while condition of most students is currently stable, a few others have been showing post gastroenteritis symptoms. The medical team camping in the school has been spreading awareness among other students regarding proper sanitation. The team has also collected samples from local water sources used for drinking purpose by the students, and the food that was served to them before they became sick.

Nabarangpur chief district medical officer (CDMO) Santosh Kumar Panda said the students had taken fish for lunch on Thursday and suspect it could be the main reason behind them falling sick.

“The health teams are currently camping in the school for further monitoring of their health condition and providing medication to the affected students. The condition of all the affected students is currently stable. We have also collected food and water samples for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the outbreak,” he added.