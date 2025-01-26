19,000 tonne coal goes missing: NSPCL lodges case after two years

ROURKELA: Two years after it did not receive 19,200 tonne coal, the NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd (NSPCL) has lodged a police complaint and initiated legal proceedings against the transport firm. The coal continues to be missing though.

Due to the missing of the consignment, the joint venture company of NTPC and SAIL has suffered losses in the range of Rs 4.22 crore to Rs 4.41 crore.

The NSCPL lodged the police complaint and began legal action in November last year, two years after it placed the transport order. The NSPCL operates the 120 mega watt captive power plant (CCP) II of the Rourkela Steel Plant.

According to documents available with The New Indian Express, the Meerut-based Aakar Engineers & Contractors (AE&C) was authorised by NSPCL for transport of coal from Kulda/Garjanbahal mines of Mahanadi Coalfieds Ltd (MCL). Accepting the offer of AE&C, NSPCL via a letter on November 8, 2022 authorised the firm for transport of 70,000 tonne coal from Kulda/Garjanbahal mines of MCL in Hemgir block of Sundargarh on road-cum-rail (RCR) mode to the railway sidings at Kuanrmunda and Laikera before dispatching it via road to NSPCL.

The transportation cost granted to AE&C was around Rs 3.82 crore and the three-month service period was outlined as November 8, 2022 to February 8, 2023. However, when the balance volume of 19,200 tonne against purchase order No. 4500005310/1140 dated December 27, 2022 did not reach the destination, NSPCL on June 13, 2023 sent a letter to the vendor.