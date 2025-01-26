19,000 tonne coal goes missing: NSPCL lodges case after two years

ROURKELA: Two years after it did not receive 19,200 tonne coal, the NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd (NSPCL) has lodged a police complaint and initiated legal proceedings against the transport firm. The coal continues to be missing though.
Due to the missing of the consignment, the joint venture company of NTPC and SAIL has suffered losses in the range of Rs 4.22 crore to Rs 4.41 crore.
The NSCPL lodged the police complaint and began legal action in November last year, two years after it placed the transport order. The NSPCL operates the 120 mega watt captive power plant (CCP) II of the Rourkela Steel Plant.
According to documents available with The New Indian Express, the Meerut-based Aakar Engineers & Contractors (AE&C) was authorised by NSPCL for transport of coal from Kulda/Garjanbahal mines of Mahanadi Coalfieds Ltd (MCL). Accepting the offer of AE&C, NSPCL via a letter on November 8, 2022 authorised the firm for transport of 70,000 tonne coal from Kulda/Garjanbahal mines of MCL in Hemgir block of Sundargarh on road-cum-rail (RCR) mode to the railway sidings at Kuanrmunda and Laikera before dispatching it via road to NSPCL.
The transportation cost granted to AE&C was around Rs 3.82 crore and the three-month service period was outlined as November 8, 2022 to February 8, 2023. However, when the balance volume of 19,200 tonne against purchase order No. 4500005310/1140 dated December 27, 2022 did not reach the destination, NSPCL on June 13, 2023 sent a letter to the vendor.
In his reply, the proprietor of AE&C Rohit Tyagi in a digitally signed letter the next day claimed the balance 19,200 tonnes coal were lying at Laikera and Kuanrmunda railway sidings for the past three months. He also cited non-payment of dues by NTPC as the reason behind the delay.
“We are in crisis of funds as no payment has been made to us by M/s NTPC Limited for last six months but now the issue with M/s NTPC Limited has been resolved and we shall be getting the payment within 2 to 3 days. We agree that the supply of coal has been delayed due to scarcity of funds. We ensure that the balance quantity of coal shall be delivered to M/s NSPCL Rourkela up to 24.06.2023,” his letter said. However, the balance amount was never delivered to NSPCL despite AE&C’s repeated commitments.
When this paper reached out to NSPCL business unit head and general manager Satyanarayan for his comment, a spokesperson of the company claimed NSPCL has been in regular discussion and the AE&C has committed to supply the rest volume of coal in a week. He further added that the private agency has been blacklisted, police action sought and a court case filed for recovery of cost.
If sources are to be believed, the coal consignment received from MCL two years ago is not physically available at Laikera or Kuanrmunda railway sidings. What made NSPCL wait till November 2024 to lodge a police complaint and simultaneously seek legal recourse in court remains unclear.