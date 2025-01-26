BJP names presidents for 23 organisational districts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of the BJP on Saturday announced names of newly elected presidents of 23 out of 37 organisational districts.

The party is now a step away to become eligible to participate in the election of national president after election of the state party president which is likely before the end of this month.

Prominent among the 14 organisational districts which failed to arrive at a consensus for selecting a common candidate for the post of president include Angul, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Rayagada and Subarnapur.

“We have communicated to the party’s national returning officer for Odisha election Sanjay Jaiswal about the election of the 23 district presidents. It is now for the central election committee of the BJP to decide a date for holding election of the state president. In all possibility, a date will be finalised soon,” said a state BJP functionary in charge of election.

Meanwhile, the party has completed election to about 815 out of 1052 mandal (block) committees, the functionary said.

Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty was the last elected to the post of the state BJP president on January 16, 2020 and continued in the post till March 23, 2023. The party decided to defer the organisational election due to 2024 general election but replaced Mohanty by two-time president and former minister Manmohan Samal who is continuing on an ad-hoc basis.

As per the party constitution, organisational election of the BJP is held every three years.