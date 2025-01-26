CCTV project delayed: Rourkela police face surveillance hurdle in crime control

ROURKELA: Lack of a systematic electronic surveillance system has become a major bottleneck for Rourkela police in effective monitoring of crimes and quick identification of criminals in the steel city.

Amid the escalating crime rate in the city, the delay in rollout of the CCTV surveillance project of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) is making matter worse for the cops.

Sources said the city needs at least 2,200 CCTV cameras at 1,800-1,900 locations for effective crime control and traffic management. Under the RSCL project, taken up at a cost of around Rs 100 crore, 605 cameras have been installed at various locations across the city including traffic signals and in areas with high traffic density. However, these cameras are lying dysfunctional for two years.

Taking a cue from their Hyderabad counterparts, Rourkela police has been recently utilising the existing private CCTV cameras installed at road-facing shops, other establishments and residential houses. Police have also gathered information about the availability of 450 private surveillance cameras and accordingly, location maps are getting prepared.

Besides, due to high incidence of property offences including burglaries and snatching, police have urged the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to ensure installation of at least 100 CCTV cameras at strategic locations and crime hotspots in its industrial township.