Inflation eats away nutrition from MDM plate in Odisha

In November last, the Odisha government injected an additional Rs 1 to cover the material cost of mid-day meals served to students across primary and upper primary grades. Next month, the Centre followed suit and effected a hike.

In MDM, the material cost accounts for purchase of oil, vegetables, eggs, pulses, fuel (wood in a majority of schools) as well as spices. Post revision, the spending per meal stands at Rs 7.64 for primary and Rs 10.94 for upper primary students.

This revision came after a gap of two years to help schools absorb the shock of rising prices of essential commodities and was lauded by teachers and principals who implement the scheme. The hike notwithstanding, the approved cost still appears a mismatch given the sharp rise in prices of every ingredient needed to put a decent meal on the school children’s plates and fuels a debate.

Supplementing Nutrition

PM-POSHAN aims to supplement nutritional needs of school-going children till Class VIII (age 6 to 13). The scheme provides nutritional support through MDM under the National Food Security Act, 2013. The Centre has fixed the nutritional norm for primary school students at 450 kcal and 12 gram of protein and for upper primary level, it is 700 kcal and 20 gram of protein.

The MDM menu offers a simple plate. Children are served rice with ‘dalma’ on Mondays and Thursdays, soya bean curry is offered on Tuesdays and Fridays while Wednesdays and Saturdays have egg curry.

The PM-POSHAN guidelines envisage use of 100 gram food grains, 20 gram pulses, 50 gram vegetables and 5 gram oil per meal per child in primary and 150 gram food grains, 30 gram pulses, 75 gram vegetables and 7.5 gram oil to be used per child at upper primary stage.

As per the Ministry of Education, mid-day meals were provided to 41.24 lakh students (24.80 lakh in primary level and 16.43 lakh at upper primary level) in 2023-24. The number could be in the region of 43 lakh, as per state government records.

Self-help groups (SHGs) and school management committees (SMCs) manage the MDM under the guidance of school teachers and principals in a majority of schools whereas centralized kitchens have been engaged for providing meals to 3.22 lakh students in 3,081 schools in eight districts.

The scheme is implemented on a cost sharing basis of 60:40 between the Centre and the State. The Centre contributes Rs 3.71 and state adds Rs 3.93 to serve meals to a primary student. Likewise, for an upper primary student, Centre contributes Rs 5.57 and the state,Rs 5.37. The Centre provides the food grains (rice) while the state has to procure the remaining food materials for the meals.