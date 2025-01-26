NHRC seeks ATR from PCCF, district collectors on crocodile attack deaths in Bhitarkanika

KENDRAPARA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recently sought for an action taken report (ATR) from the PCCF, Odisha and district collectors of Kendrapara and Bhadrak on the rising number of deaths and injuries due to crocodile attack in and around Bhitarkanika National Park.

Taking cognisance of the petition filed by lawyer and environmental activist Radhakant Tripathy on November 17 last year, the apex commission for human rights on January 22 sought for the ATR within six weeks.

The petition had stated that nine deaths occurred due to crocodile attack in a year and on September 16, 2024, one Ajambar Nayak, a cattle grazer from Ichapur village in Aul block of the district was attempting to cross a creek along with his buffaloes when he was attacked and killed by a saltwater crocodile. His remains were later found near Kharasrota riverbank.

Citing that the escalating number of crocodile attack threatened the life and livelihood of riverside villagers, the petition stated that the population of these reptiles is more in Aul, Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara district, and Chandabali and Tihidi blocks in Bhadrak district.

Alleging that such deaths occurred due to absence of proper, single and unified Standard Operating Procedure for management of man-animal conflict, the petitioner suggested that the Centre and the state government take steps to undertake research to find out the reasons for crocodile attack, vulnerable seasons or timings of the attack and the mechanisms to accommodate both human beings and crocodiles in the rivers.

He had further proposed that research activities be accelerated for proper understanding of crocodile behaviours, reasons for migration of crocodiles, their conflicts with humans, and the ways the reptiles adapt to human presence. The negligence, inaction and failure of the Wildlife department and Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India and the state government resulted in such deaths and injuries, Tripathy alleged.

The petitioner requested the NHRC that the cases be investigated in detail by a team of forest officials with regards to the issued mentioned, compilation of updated database through adequate research, to ensure proper compensation and rehabilitation of the deceased families and free, fair and impartial inquiry into such incidents with proper action plans.