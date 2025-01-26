Padma awardees meet CM Mohan Charan Majhi, express gratitude for honorarium

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met some Padma awardees at his official residence here and discussed ways to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state.
Informing about the meeting on his X handle, the chief minister said, “It was a privilege to meet and interact with Padma Shri awardees Dr Jitendra Haripal, Shri Chaturbhuj Meher, Shri Pramod Bhagat, Shri Sudarshan Sahoo, and other esteemed dignitaries.”
The chief minster said as a mark of respect for their remarkable contributions, the state government has introduced an honorarium pension of Rs 30,000 for all Padma Shri winners.
“I was deeply humbled by their appreciation for this initiative, which recognises their dedication and achievements. During our discussions, we explored ways to preserve and promote Odisha’s rich cultural heritage. I greatly value the insightful suggestions shared by these luminaries and reaffirm my commitment to advancing our glorious traditions and culture,” Majhi said.