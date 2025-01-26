Padma awardees meet CM Mohan Charan Majhi, express gratitude for honorarium

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met some Padma awardees at his official residence here and discussed ways to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Informing about the meeting on his X handle, the chief minister said, “It was a privilege to meet and interact with Padma Shri awardees Dr Jitendra Haripal, Shri Chaturbhuj Meher, Shri Pramod Bhagat, Shri Sudarshan Sahoo, and other esteemed dignitaries.”