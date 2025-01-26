Rs 5 lakh crore investment proposals expected at Utkarsh Odisha: Minister Sampad Chandra Swain

BHUBANESWAR: With only two days to go for Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave, the first investors summit of BJP government in the state, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Saturday said 16 countries have confirmed their participation in the flagship programme.

“We have already received confirmation from 16 countries for their participation in the programme. Over 100 representatives comprising consulate generals and top business leaders from countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Italy, Belarus, United Kingdom, South Africa, Rwanda, El Salvador, Zimbabwe, Nepal and Kazakhstan are expected. An estimated 7,500 delegates will be attending the event,” Swain said. He said industry captains like LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani and TV Narendran are scheduled to attend the summit.

The two-day conclave from January 28 to 29 will be a driving force to realise the dream of a developed Odisha by 2036 as envisioned by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swain said at a media briefing here before the event. He said the state government has set a target to attract investment worth `5 lakh crore during the two-day event. “We will let you know about the total investment promised by domestic as well as overseas investors on the last day.”

The conclave is meticulously designed to offer key networking opportunities, fostering collaboration between global industry leaders, policy makers and investors.

“Apart from mineral-based industries our focus will be on investment in sectors like chemical industry, textile industry, renewable and green energy and IT, semiconductor, skill development and food processing. These sectors will contribute significantly to building the industrial infrastructure of the state and create more employment for the youth,” Swain said.