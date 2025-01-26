SC notice to Odisha government on Orissa HC reprieve to Pratap Jena in Mahanga case

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice returnable within four weeks to the Odisha government on a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Orissa High Court order that quashed the order of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salepur, taking cognisance of offences against BJD leader and former minister Pratap Jena as an accused in the Mahanga double murder case.

The SLP was filed by Ranjit Kumar Baral, son of BJP leader and chairman of Mahanga block Kulamani Baral who was brutally killed along with his associate Dibyasingha Baral on January 2, 2021, while they were returning home by motorcycle.

The division bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta also allowed Pratap Jena (who had filed a caveat) to file counter affidavit and the parties to place on record the statements of witnesses recorded by the courts of Sessions Judge as well as Magistrate within four weeks.

The double murder case was first registered on the complaint filed by Ramakant Baral, son of deceased Kulamani. However, Ramakant passed away and his younger brother Ranjit renewed the complaint.