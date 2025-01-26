SP, constable from Odisha nominated for President’s medal

BHUBANESWAR: Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Samal and constable Satyabadi Mallick have been nominated for President’s Medal for Distinguished Service from Odisha.

While six Odisha police personnel were awarded Medal for Gallantry, 11 were chosen for Medal for Meritorious Service. Similarly, Odisha Fire Service’s leading fireman Bhamarbar Sethi was awarded President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and four others will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Under Home Guard and Civil Defence service, Home guard company commander Soubhagya Pradhan and civil defence volunteer Pramod Kumar Rout will be awarded President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and civil defence volunteer Sanjeeb Kumar Naik will receive Medal for Meritorious Service. In Correctional Service, senior superintendent Kuanr Marandi and superintendent Suchitra Das were nominated for Medal for Meritorious Service.

Meanwhile, security has been enhanced in the state for Republic Day celebrations. ADG Law and Order Sanjay Kumar said, “Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will unfurl the national flag in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Cuttack and ministers in districts for which adequate security arrangements have been put in place.”

In Bhubaneswar, about 48 to 49 contingents including one contingent of 120 Infantry Battalion will take part in the parade on Sunday. Kumar said as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion during the DGs and IGs conference to unfurl the national flag in uninhabited places of the country, the tricolour was flown for the first time in 10 such places along the state’s coastline on Saturday.

Sources said after the recent operation in Gariaband district in which 16 Naxals were neutralised, police have also heightened the security in Naxal-affected districts of the state for the Republic Day celebrations.