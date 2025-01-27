10 tribal children fall sick after eating poisonous fruit in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: At least 10 tribal children of Aruha Hatasahi under Dharmasala block here fell ill after they allegedly consumed poisonous fruits from a tree on Sunday evening.

All the children, aged between five and 11, have been hospitalised and their condition is stable.

Sources said the children were playing when they happened to come across a fruit-bearing tree in the village. Out of curiosity, they consumed the fruits and returned home. After some time, all of then complained of vomiting and stomachache.

They were rushed to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC). Later, the children were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Sources said the children are unable to properly describe the fruit they consumed to medical professionals, thereby hindering precise diagnosis and identification. The local administration has launched an investigation to determine the type of fruit consumed by the kids.

A senior health official said the children are recovering slowly. A public health advisory has been issued urging people to avoid consuming unfamiliar fruits and to seek immediate medical attention if any symptom of poisoning occurs.