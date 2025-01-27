Ministry of education sanctions Rs 86.91 cr for Ravenshaw Girls High School in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR : The 150-year-old Ravenshaw Girls High School, one of the oldest educational institutes in the state, will soon undergo a massive facelift.

The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned an amount of Rs 86.91 crore for the development of the school in Cuttack under its Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project.

Of the amount, Rs 14 crore will be spent on development of a new building for the higher secondary (Class XI and XII) grades while Rs 10 crore would be used in construction of an indoor or outdoor stadium besides Rs 20.7 crore for a new school hostel. Likewise, Rs 5.12 crore will be spent towards a building for primary-level classrooms.

Another Rs 3.32 crore will be spent on the renovation of the entire school building, Rs 6.93 crore for the development of the school surroundings like staff quarters and ancillary developments. The development and renovation of the school will be done in a joint partnership between the central government and the state government.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had assured the financial aid last month during a celebration to mark its 150th year. Pradhan has asked the Cuttack administration to prepare a master plan for the development of the school’s building, classrooms, students’ accommodation and ancillary infrastructure.