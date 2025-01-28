75-year-old woman killed, one injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

JAJPUR: An elderly woman was killed and another person suffered injuries after being attacked by a wild boar at Rekhideipur village within Jenapur police limits here on Monday.

Forest officials identified the deceased as 75-year-old Sova Malik of Rekhideipur. The injured is Pabitra Kumar Sahoo (45) of the same village. Sources said Sova was returning home after purchasing vegetables from a shop in the afternoon.

On the way, a wild boar suddenly attacked her. On hearing the woman scream, Pabitra rushed to the spot with a stick to save her. However, he too was mauled by the animal.

The duo suffered critical injuries in the attack.Subsequently, a group of villagers managed to chase the boar away and rushed Sova and Pabitra to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC). However, the woman succumbed during treatment. Pabitra was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and seized Sova’s body for postmortem. A forest official said compensation would be provided to the kin of the deceased as per government norms.