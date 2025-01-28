Brutal inmate abuse at centre for mentally disabled in Odisha's Sambalpur sparks outrage

SAMBALPUR: Disturbing videos of inmates being reportedly subjected to abuse at a rehabilitation centre for the mentally disabled in Netaji Nagar within Dhanupali police limits here came to light on Monday sparking widespread outrage.

In the videos that are now going viral, inmates can be seen brutally thrashed at the centre ‘Samartha’. The perpetrators, suspected to be the staff of the facility, can also be seen verbally abusing the inmates while serving food.

It is being alleged that the inmates were not being provided proper food and medicines. The centre currently houses 44 inmates.

The videos were reportedly sent to Rengali MLA Sudarshan Haripal by a caretaker who was engaged at the centre for a brief period and recently left the job. After being alerted by Haripal, a team from Dhanupali police station visited the facility to investigate and verify the authenticity of the videos.

Sources said police have reportedly confirmed that the inmates were being ill-treated at the facility. Besides, gross mismanagement have been found at the centre.

Meanwhile, district social security officer (DSSO) Thabira Mahanand ordered immediate suspension of the rehabilitation centre’s operations. The Sambalpur collector also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident to identify the perpetrators.