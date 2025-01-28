Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati hoists tricolour at state-level Republic-Day celebration in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebration held on Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the capital city.

This was followed by a spectacular parade by security forces, NCC cadets and students of various schools and colleges, a daredevil show on motorcycles by the students, a skating performance and folk dance performances by artists.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unfurled the national flag at Cuttack and took salute of the parade. The chief minister said, Odisha will witness a golden period of industrial and infrastructure development in the next five years by the joint efforts of Centre and state government.

“I believe that the next five years will mark a golden chapter for Odisha’s infrastructure development. The double-engine government will accelerate the pace of progress. Our villages, which are the soul of the state and nation, will be at the centre of this transformation,” he said.

Stating that the government is committed to fulfil the promises made during the 2024 elections, the chief minister said Rs 5,000 crore will be spent over the next five years under the ‘Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha’ initiative for strengthening rural economy.

The state government has already increased the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and provided Rs 291 crore as compensation for crop losses due to unseasonal rains, which reflects the commitment towards the farmers. Besides, 3.5 crore people have been included under the Ayushman Bharat scheme starting next month, he said and added that the health coverage will also be extended to Odias residing outside the state.

Stating that the government is working hard to bring reforms in the education system, the chief minister said a decision has been taken to upgrade nearly 6,800 state-run primary schools as model schools under the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya (GMAPV) scheme. A model primary school equipped with modern facilities will be set up in each of the state’s 6,794 gram panchayats over the next five years at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, he added.