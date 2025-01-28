Three-pronged strategy for rapid economic growth of Odisha, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said his government has adopted a three-pronged approach to create massive employment opportunities in the state through industrial development.

Addressing a session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the eve of Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave, Majhi said, “My vision is simple yet ambitious, to attract investment, create jobs and ensure sustainable economic growth for the people of the state.”

The chief minister said his government is sincerely working to create a conducive business-friendly ecosystem. It has taken several initiatives to position the state as an industrial hub, in pursuit of the vision of a developed Odisha by 2036.

“We have adopted a three-pronged approach - developing robust industrial infrastructure, championing ease of doing business and advocating for large-scale job creation. We have earmarked substantial resources in the budget for critical infrastructure projects. Our focus is to provide world-class infrastructure and ready-to-use plug-and-play facilities for companies wishing to set up industrial units in Odisha,” the CM said.

He said the government has streamlined the regulatory process to fast-track industrial approvals and clearances. This will boost the sector and be instrumental for rapid economic growth in the coming days. “We believe in a transparent and accountable government where every investor is treated as a valued partner. My doors will always be open for discussions on your success stories, challenges and grievances as part of your journey with us,” Majhi added.

The CM further said a dedicated team is always ready to offer a world-class experience to anyone wishing to invest in Odisha. Most importantly, industrialisation in Odisha is not merely about investment in plants and infrastructure but also about investing in the people of Odisha. The core agenda is to generate quality employment opportunities for the people and provide them with the necessary skills and support to help them access high-quality jobs anywhere, he stressed.

CII president and CMD ITC Limited Sanjiv Puri, CII DG Chandrajit Banerjee, state Industries minister Sampad Swain and CII sectoral council members were present.