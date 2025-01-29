Mammoth rail network proposed for mining regions of Sundargarh

Member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and senior BJP leader Ramesh Agarwal said the proposed steel corridor further envisages to lay multiple new rail lines to connect the mining belts with existing operational lines. Key new rail lines under the steel corridor would involve around 181 km of new lines for Sanindpur-Dholtapahar, Barsuan-Nuagaon, Barbil-Bhadrasahi-Banspani and Basuan-Banspani new sections.

He said other proposals include Kiriburu-Barbil new line (17.73 km), Dumerta-Bimlagarh (3rd & 4th lines) and Lathikata-Kalunga (20 km) besides track doubling of Bimlagarh-Kiriburu and Bimlagarh-Barsuan sections.

Agarwal said the Barkote-Deogarh-Kuchinda-Jharsuguda new line has also been mooted to connect the proposed steel corridor. Work for the Talcher-Bimlagarh new line (149.780 km) is already in progress. Final location survey of most of the proposed lines of the steel corridor have been completed and allocation of necessary funds against these proposals is likely to be made in the upcoming budget.

He further said a separate proposal is also in the pipeline for a new line from Sardega in Sundargarh to Bangurkela via Birmitrapur with a length of about 150 km.

Besides, proposal for the new Sardega-Sundargarh-Pathalgaon-Ambikapur rail line (128 km) has been finalised. This new route is envisaged for both passenger and freight movement, especially coal.