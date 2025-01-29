Odisha Government school students’ basic literacy level going up: ASER

BHUBANESWAR : The foundational literacy and numeracy skills of students in government schools has improved substantially in the last one decade. This was revealed in the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024, which was released on Tuesday.

The report is based on a rural household survey conducted by NGO Pratham, with 6,49,491 children across 605 rural districts in the country including Odisha. As per the survey, proportion of Class III students who can read Class II level text in Odisha is 40 pc, which is substantially higher than the national average of 27.1 pc.

The report further stated that learning levels in Class V is steadily improving. In 2000, the percentage of Class V students who could read Class II level text was 50.4 which has gone up to 57.2 pc in 2024. In 2022, the percentage of Class V students in government schools who could solve simple divisions (3 digit by 1 digit) was 26.1 pc and this has now improved to 29.7 pc.