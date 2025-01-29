Theft attempt at one more house of ex-PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik, one held

BHUBANESWAR: Even as police are yet to make any headway in the burglary that occurred at former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik’s house in IRC Village area two days back, a similar attempt was allegedly made at another house of the senior Congress leader in the same area on Monday night.

Nayapalli police have arrested a 45-year-old man of Salia Sahi in this connection. DCP Pinak Mishra said the accused is a drug addict. “A case has been registered against him at Nayapalli police station and investigation is underway,” he added.

Sources said some staff saw the intruder and immediately alerted the police who then reached the spot and nabbed him. CCTV footages too, showed the accused entering the house premises.

Reacting to the incident, Niranjan said he is in disbelief that another theft attempt was made at his house. This time it occurred at house no N/25 at IRC Village in Nayapalli, he said.

The senior Congress leader further pointed out that he had raised concerns on the deteriorating law and order in the state capital on Monday. “Despite my appeal for strict action and enhanced vigilance, no noticeable steps have been taken,” he said.

Police, meanwhile, said all efforts are being made to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the theft that took place late in the night on January 25.

Miscreants broke into Niranjan’s N/29 residence at IRC Village and decamped with gold ornaments and other valuables worth over `50 lakh. Niranjan and his wife were asleep in the ground floor when the incident took place.