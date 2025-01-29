Utkarsh intent: Odisha gets Rs 4.5 lakh crore investment proposals on Day 1

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Tuesday presented an impressive business pitch to Indian and global investors attracting over Rs 4.5 lakh crore investment intents on the Day-1 of Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said Odisha is poised to become a major industrial hub of the country as it has received investment proposals three times more than its initial expectations.

“It has been possible after Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged investors to capitalise on Odisha’s potential. The state had initially anticipated investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore, but the proposals received so far will exceed the target and the investment intents would be three-fold,” he said.

Positioned as a gateway to Southeast Asia, Odisha is leveraging its historical trade ties with ASEAN countries to strengthen investments in manufacturing, technology, and blue economy.

Rs 4.5L cr worth proposals on Day 1

With the National Green Hydrogen and Solar Power Missions taking centre stage, Odisha is set to become a hub for renewable energy innovations, he said.

Additional chief secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said 54 MoUs have been signed for a collective investment of around Rs 4.5 lakh crore on the first day.

The number of MoUs and investment intents may go up to 80, he said.