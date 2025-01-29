Vedanta to invest Rs 1 lakh crore for 6 MTPA refinery, three MTPA smelter in Rayagada district: Anil Agarwal

BHUBANESWAR : Vedanta Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore more in Odisha for an integrated aluminium complex and an aluminium park in Rayagada district. The aluminium major signed an MoU with the state government on the first day of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 here on Tuesday.

Vedanta Limited chairman Anil Agarwal said the company will set up an aluminium refinery with a production capacity of 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) and a smelter with a capacity of 3 MTPA.

“Vedanta Ltd has already invested Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha. Since we want to double our production, we will invest Rs 1 lakh crore more in addition to our previous investments. The project will be powered by renewable energy as the company is emphasising on producing green aluminium. The project will be completed in the next five to six years,” he told The New Indian Express.

Vedanta has acquired Sijimali mines through auctions, which is one of the largest deposits of bauxite. The proposed investment would generate more than one lakh jobs in the state while the aluminium park will create opportunities for hundreds of allied industries and MSMEs and foster growth across sectors like automotive, power, construction, and logistics, he said.

“As aluminium is the metal of the future, its demand will double by 2030. Vedanta’s current investments have led to the creation of the world’s largest single-location aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda, in addition to a world-class refinery at Lanjigarh. Odisha has always been integral to Vedanta’s growth story, and its resources have played an indelible role in India’s rise,” said Agarwal.

Expressing concern over protests against industrialisation in the state, the Vedanta chairman said whenever there is a project in Odisha, people oppose it. “Foreign forces are behind the revolt to limit the growth and development of Odisha. But the state is surging ahead and the double-engine government will make it a fully industrialised and developed state,” he said.

On the proposed Vedanta University, Agarwal said, Odisha needs a world-class university and the company is still looking for land in Puri for the proposed project. He informed that Rs 20,000 crore will be invested in the project.