Will go extra mile to make your business easier: Odisha CM Majhi tells investors

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asserted that Odisha was the right destination for investors and promised that his government was ready to walk the extra mile to ensure complete ease of doing business for them.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the international delegations and business leaders to Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, Majhi said Odisha is now the land of opportunities. The state’s natural resources, impressive road, rail and port infrastructure, direct air connectivity to important business destinations like Dubai and Singapore, skilled workforce, a peaceful social fabric and above all industry-friendly policies make it a favourite destination for investment.

Expressing his gratitude to the prime minister for his love for the state, Majhi said, “Your sheer presence will instill a sense of confidence among the investors and business community to not only invest in the state but also to stay invested in the long-run.”

“We realise that more than two dozen states in the country are vying to attract investment which is great for Indian economy. We are fully geared to walk the extra mile to make your lives much easier with decisions like single-window clearance, and doing away with unnecessary and avoidable documentation. The government is ready to walk three steps, if you choose to walk half a step,” the CM told the investors.

Majhi said his visits to business hubs like Delhi and Mumbai as well as Singapore to explore opportunities has started paying off. “I now see the result of the interactions and the confidence that you have reposed in us to come and invest in Odisha,” he said, highlighting the recent visit of the President of Singapore to the state and signing of eight MoUs with the leading Singaporean companies.