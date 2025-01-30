BJD attacks government after ‘assault’ on agitators by guards of NINL plant

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR: A day after displaced families were reportedly assaulted by security personnel of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) plant in Jajpur’s Kalinganagar Industrial Complex, the BJD on Wednesday came down heavily on the state government over the incident.

Former minister and senior BJD leader Pritiranjan Gharai said before the 2024 elections, the BJP had promised the displaced persons that if the party came to power, it will solve their problems. However, it has forgotten the promise after forming the government in the state, he alleged.

On Tuesday night, a group of displaced tribal families staged demonstration in front of the Tata Steel-run NINL plant demanding jobs. When the protestors tried to forcibly enter the plant, they were allegedly beaten up by the security guards.

At least seven persons reportedly suffered injuries in the attack. Gharai said though the displaced families staged dharna in front of NINL, their demand was directed against all the companies which have set up steel plants at Kalinganagar. Besides employment, the displaced persons demanded a change in the R&R policy to increase compensation amount for land.

“Such an incident took place when Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha conclave is underway in the state capital. This shows the deteriorating atmosphere for investment in the state,” he said.

The BJD leader further said though more than 24 hours have passed, no one from the government or the district administration has met the displaced persons. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi should personally review the situation at the ground level and give justice to the displaced families as a majority of them are tribals, he added.

Sources said besides NINL, the displaced families also staged protest in front of Tata Steel plant at Kalinganagar on Tuesday night and even locked its main gate over job demand.

On the day, the Jajpur administration made heavy police arrangements near the two steel plants to avoid any untoward incident. Additional SP of Kalinganagar Suprasanna Mallick said security has been tightened in the area to prevent further flare-ups.