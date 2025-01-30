Electrocution kills another tusker in Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: Live wires continued to claim lives of elephants in Sambalpur as a tusker reportedly died of electrocution near Jaduloisingh village in Jujumura block under Sadar Forest range on Wednesday.

Carcass of the tusker, aged around 20 years, was spotted by some villagers in the morning. On being informed, local forest officials reached the spot for investigation.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Kalunge Gorakh Waman said the tusks of the elephant were intact. Electrocution appears to be the cause of the tusker’s death. An injury mark has been found near the trunk. A veterinary team conducted autopsy on the carcass in presence forest officials.

Sources said electric wires and other incriminating items were seized from near the spot. It is suspected that the tusker came in contact with a live wire trap laid by some villagers to protect their harvested paddy crop from wild animals.

Five persons have been detained in this connection and are being interrogated. Appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible for the elephant’s death, the DFO added.

Earlier on Sunday, a tusker aged around 12 years was found dead near Khasupali in Lavdera Bolbanga reserve forest under Sadar range. While locals claimed the elephant died due to electrocution, forest officials said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after getting the autopsy reports.

In November last year, three elephants including a calf had died after coming in contact with a live wire trap laid for poaching wild boar in Naktideul range under Rairakhol forest division of the district. While two persons were arrested, as many forest staff were placed under suspension for the elephant deaths.

The frequent deaths of elephants due to electrocution have raised concerns over inadequate protection measures. Locals alleged negligence of the Forest department in tracking the movement of elephants in the region.