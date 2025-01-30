Greening Odisha’s economy can create 10L jobs by 2030: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has the potential to create more than 10 lakh new full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs across three green sectors - energy transition, circular economy along with bio-economy and nature-based solutions - and attract Rs 3.5 lakh crore investment by 2030, revealed a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The study, launched at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave by development commissioner Anu Garg on Wednesday, stated green sectors could directly contribute Rs 2 lakh crore to the state’s GDP, boosting it by 23 per cent and positioning Odisha as a leader in India’s sustainable growth.

The study identified 28 green value chains, ranging from seaweed cultivation and bamboo processing to floating solar and e-waste recycling, which together represent immense economic potential. It proposed a Green Odisha Initiative to provide a roadmap for integrating policies, investments, and actions across sectors to realise these opportunities.

The first-of-its-kind study - How a Green Economy Can Deliver Jobs, Growth and Sustainability in Odisha - calculated the jobs, market, and investment opportunities across the 28 value chains. About 14 value chains in the energy transition such as solar, wind, battery storage systems, and electric vehicle manufacturing could attract Rs 1.5 lakh crore in investments and create four lakh new jobs by 2030.

Further, bio-economy and nature-based solutions such as sustainable packaging, bio-inputs for agriculture, mangrove restoration, agroforestry, and seaweed cultivation could create over five lakh jobs while contributing Rs 26,000 crore to Odisha’s economy, the study stated.

CEO of CEEW Arunabha Ghosh said India’s transition to a green economy will be shaped by the vision and actions of its states, and Odisha is leading the charge. As the first state to secure global climate funding and adopt climate budgeting, Odisha demonstrates how bold policy innovation can drive transformative change, she said.