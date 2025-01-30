Miscreants loot Rs 5 lakh from trader at gunpoint in Odisha

JAJPUR: Four miscreants looted Rs 5 lakh from a businessman at gunpoint on NH-16 near Barabati chowk within Dharmasala police limits here on Tuesday night.

The victim is Jitendra Das of Jajpur Town. Das said he was travelling in his four-wheeler towards Kuakhia from Chandikhole. Near Barabati chowk, he was intercepted by two miscreants in an SUV. When he stopped his car, two more miscreants arrived on the spot on a motorcycle.

The miscreants reportedly opened fire to scare the businessman. Subsequently, they smashed Das’ car window, snatched the bag containing Rs 5 lakh cash and fled.

Sources said Das, who is involved in potato and onion business, was returning home after collecting payments from traders of Balichandrapur, Chandikhole and Dharmasala areas when the incident took place.

The businessman later filed a complaint in Dharmasala police station in this connection. A police officer said, “We have collected footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the miscreants. On Wednesday, police detained a suspect from Barabati area in connection with the loot. The suspect is being interrogated,” he added.