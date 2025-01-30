Now is the time, the right time

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ conclave, inaugurated by the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, concluded successfully today. In line with the central government’s commitment to Odisha’s prosperity, a strong support for investors was reiterated by Modi ji. Describing Odisha as a breeding ground for new hopes, aspirations and opportunities, Modi ji expressed supreme confidence over the state emerging as an unprecedented model of industrial growth, urging investors to leverage its potential.
The prime minister guaranteed that investments in Odisha would yield remarkable success, backed by favourable policies and infrastructure development. He expressed confidence that the state’s transformation would surpass expectations, making it a key hub for industrial and economic progress. The conclave reinforced Odisha’s position as a thriving investment destination, promising growth for both investors and the state’s economy.
Participation of investors in Utkarsh Odisha surpassed the numbers of previous events multi-fold. Modi ji expressed happiness for this wonderful business summit as he considers that eastern India will be the growth engine of the country’s development with Odisha playing a significant role in it. Odisha used to be the main centre of maritime trade in South East Asia. Even today the symbolic Balijatra is celebrated every year in Odisha as a tribute to the “Sadhaba” (traders) from Odisha.
It is a matter of great importance that Modi ji highlights the legacy that connects Odisha with South East Asia. Now in the 21st century, Odisha is engaged in reviving its glorious heritage. Recently, the President of Singapore visited Odisha. Singapore is very excited about relations with Odisha.
While welcoming the industrialists, the prime minister quoted my speech “this is the time, the right time for investment.” As the Prime Minister, he has visited Odisha almost 30 times, which is more than the number of visits by all the prime ministers put together, since Independence.
My government is the people’s government. People have given us a mandate to make Odisha a developed state by 2036 when it will celebrate its centenary. With the support of the visionary prime minister, we will definitely make Odisha prosperous by 2036. The industrial development of Odisha will act as an engine of progress and development not only for our state but for the whole of India. This is the best time to invest in Odisha.
We met the heads of different companies during the two-day summit and apprised them about the favourable atmosphere for industrialisation in the state. As we all are aware, misunderstanding and lack of commitment is the biggest obstacle in the path of industrialisation. Though we had expected to bring investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore initially, it went substantially up, when investors heard the prime minister’s strong commitment.
These investment promises are not only made in mineral-based industries, but also in many allied industries like ship-building and repair, petrochemicals, renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductors, food processing, agro-based industries, setting up of industrial parks, etc.
The people of our state will work in Odisha without going to other states to earn their livelihood. It is my resolve that Odisha will no longer remain poor due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath. We are working towards achieving this goal and will continue to do so.
Earlier, even 20 per cent of the approved projects could not be realised due to various reasons like opposition from locals and NOC from different agencies. So, in order to set up more industries and provide work to the people in the state, we are approving investment proposals through single window clearance system and Utkarsh Odisha conclave has given a hint at possible rise in investment proposals. But our focus will be on food processing, agro-based industries, renewable energy, paper manufacturing, textiles, apparel, petrochemicals, wood industry, aviation, pharmaceuticals, tourism, cement and plastics.
The tourism sector, which is in the bad shape, can provide employment to the maximum number of people. The prime minister himself has called for the development of tourism sector based on the beaches, forests, mountains, art and culture of Odisha. We will work in this direction.
About 7 lakh Odias are working in textile and gemstone sectors in Gujarat. When cotton and textile mills will be established in Odisha, the cotton farmers will benefit and Odia people will also get employment. Similarly, we have taken the issue of establishment of sugar and jute mills seriously along with sugarcane and jute cultivation.
We have taken a resolve to set up agro-based industries in the coming days with the support of the industrialists of our state and the country. With the continuous support of the people of the state, a balanced industrial development blueprint can be implemented.
I express my gratitude to the guests, media, young entrepreneurs and representatives of industry associations for their kind support.