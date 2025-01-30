Now is the time, the right time

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ conclave, inaugurated by the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, concluded successfully today. In line with the central government’s commitment to Odisha’s prosperity, a strong support for investors was reiterated by Modi ji. Describing Odisha as a breeding ground for new hopes, aspirations and opportunities, Modi ji expressed supreme confidence over the state emerging as an unprecedented model of industrial growth, urging investors to leverage its potential.

The prime minister guaranteed that investments in Odisha would yield remarkable success, backed by favourable policies and infrastructure development. He expressed confidence that the state’s transformation would surpass expectations, making it a key hub for industrial and economic progress. The conclave reinforced Odisha’s position as a thriving investment destination, promising growth for both investors and the state’s economy.

Participation of investors in Utkarsh Odisha surpassed the numbers of previous events multi-fold. Modi ji expressed happiness for this wonderful business summit as he considers that eastern India will be the growth engine of the country’s development with Odisha playing a significant role in it. Odisha used to be the main centre of maritime trade in South East Asia. Even today the symbolic Balijatra is celebrated every year in Odisha as a tribute to the “Sadhaba” (traders) from Odisha.

It is a matter of great importance that Modi ji highlights the legacy that connects Odisha with South East Asia. Now in the 21st century, Odisha is engaged in reviving its glorious heritage. Recently, the President of Singapore visited Odisha. Singapore is very excited about relations with Odisha.