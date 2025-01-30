Opium farm worth Rs 42 lakh destroyed in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A joint operation by Thakurmunda police, forest, and excise departments led to a large illegal opium cultivation on Wednesday.

Officials discovered 2,100 plants on one acre of revenue land near Edalbedha village, with an estimated value of Rs 42 lakh. SDPO Karanjia, Subrat Kumar revealed that local tribals, allegedly with support of the opium traders who pursued them for more value in the market were involved in the cultivation. The flowering plants were uprooted and later set on fire in presence of Thakurmunda tehsildar Sambit Kumar Kar which took four hours to complete.

A case under section 18 of the NDPS act has been registered. The incident follows a pattern of illegal Opium cultivation near Similipal tiger reserve, with six cases registered in Jashipur within February to March last year resulting in the destruction of the plants worth over ` 15 crore.

The SDPO said that had the plants survived the crop would have fetched at least `42 lakh. The revenue department ascertained that the plants were cultivated on revenue land. Who cultivated the opium plants and those encouraging the farmers will be ascertained after investigation.

Officials have intensified surveillance to prevent further illegal cultivation in the district.