Partner with Odisha to meet RE aspirations: Dy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo to investors

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday called upon renewable energy developers to help the state in meeting its renewable energy (RE) aspirations and contribute significantly towards a greener future.

In his keynote address at the Utkarsh Odisha session on ‘Equipment manufacturing for renewable energy: Developing an ecosystem’, Singh Deo said, “The state government is keen to partner with industry leaders to fulfil renewable energy aspirations and contribute significantly towards a greener future.”

“Odisha has embraced a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to energy development under the ambitious vision of Viksit Odisha by 2036. We are dedicated to balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability, ensuring that our progress is both inclusive and responsible,” he added.

With Odisha setting an ambitious target to have an installed renewable energy capacity of 10 GW by 2030, Singh Deo, who also holds the Energy portfolio, assured of policy reforms and necessary support to position Odisha as a leader in the green energy transition.

Addressing a separate session on “Agri and Food Processing Industry - An ecosystem for sustainable and inclusive growth in Odisha”, Singh Deo, also the minister for Agriculture, highlighted the abundant opportunities for investment in the farm sector.

Calling upon entrepreneurs and investors to participate in the development of agriculture and value addition, the dy CM highlighted the policy measures and steps taken by the state government to promote organic farming, climate-resilient agriculture and food processing industry. He also informed about the financial assistance package approved by the state cabinet for increasing the cold storage capacity in all the 58 sub-divisions under PPP mode.

“There should be a growth in everything from agriculture to market price of farm produces. I welcome you to invest in Odisha, especially in agriculture and allied sectors, to make it another leading state in the field of agriculture,” he said.